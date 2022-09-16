Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.90-$8.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Greif in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Greif from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Greif from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Greif from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif Stock Performance

Shares of GEF traded down $3.25 on Friday, reaching $62.66. 8,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.50. Greif has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $72.79.

Greif Increases Dividend

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.35. Greif had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Greif’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Greif will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.89%.

Insider Activity at Greif

In other Greif news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 27,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $1,921,271.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,027.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Greif news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 27,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $1,921,271.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,027.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,481 shares of company stock valued at $3,820,097. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Greif

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Greif by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Greif by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Greif by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 16,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Greif by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Greif by 326.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greif Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Read More

