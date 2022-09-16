GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Short Interest Up 49.1% in August

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700,000 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the August 15th total of 8,520,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GSK shares. TheStreet cut shares of GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,860 ($22.47) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. AlphaValue lowered GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,700.00.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $31.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. GSK has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $46.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.66%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,022 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,998 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 86,328 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 11,184 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,091 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

