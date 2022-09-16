Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) shares were down 7.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $54.41 and last traded at $54.48. Approximately 1,894 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 758,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. OTR Global lowered Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.75.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average of $51.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($1.00). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 135.03% and a negative return on equity of 99.90%. The firm had revenue of $109.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $240,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Guardant Health by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after buying an additional 9,292 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Guardant Health by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Guardant Health by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.