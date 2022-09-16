Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.63 billion-$2.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.67 billion. Guess’ also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.55-$0.55 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guess’ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess’ from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

GES stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.12. 69,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,776. The company has a market capitalization of $877.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Guess’ has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $25.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.78.

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $643.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.52 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Guess’ will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guess’ by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,546,000 after purchasing an additional 184,983 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Guess’ by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,760,000 after buying an additional 50,371 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guess’ by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 589,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,878,000 after buying an additional 19,787 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the second quarter worth $2,082,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the first quarter worth $2,593,000. 57.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

