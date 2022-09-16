Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) PT Lowered to $79.00 at Citigroup

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Guidewire Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.60.

GWRE stock opened at $65.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.43. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $128.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.63 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,524 shares in the company, valued at $187,129.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $296,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,524 shares in the company, valued at $187,129.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,132 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $82,783.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,784.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,298 shares of company stock worth $464,613 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 9,075.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 2,038.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

