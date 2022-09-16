Hall Laurie J Trustee Raises Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in PayPal by 83.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after buying an additional 337,048 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,283,000 after purchasing an additional 307,481 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in PayPal by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in PayPal by 79.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 13.4% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $96.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $283.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.05.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.93.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

