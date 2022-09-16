Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 6,671 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hall Laurie J Trustee trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,846 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 6,671 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 2.9% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,290,723,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 240.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,052,143 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $716,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,303,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,966 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $582,924,000 after buying an additional 2,235,314 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,906,500,000 after buying an additional 2,136,177 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABT stock opened at $105.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.38. The company has a market capitalization of $183.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $101.21 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.