Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $655.00 million-$685.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.87 million.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,847. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.89. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $52.98.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 101.73% and a net margin of 75.11%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.