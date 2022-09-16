Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:HAPY) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:HAPY – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.12 and last traded at $17.12. 106 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.86.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.