Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (TSE:HHL) Shares Down 0.3%

Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (TSE:HHL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$7.83 and last traded at C$7.86. 181,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 204,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.88.
Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF Stock Down 1.6 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.29.
See Also
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.