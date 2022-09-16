Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (TSE:HHL) Shares Down 0.3%

Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (TSE:HHL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$7.83 and last traded at C$7.86. 181,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 204,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.88.

Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.29.

