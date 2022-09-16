Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $125.00

Shares of Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 127.50 ($1.54), with a volume of 507458 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.57).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.54) target price on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 150.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of £419.90 million and a PE ratio of 444.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. Harworth Group’s payout ratio is 6.32%.

In related news, insider Alastair Lyons CBE bought 32,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of £48,691.68 ($58,834.80). In other Harworth Group news, insider Lynda Shillaw bought 19,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 153 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of £30,021.66 ($36,275.57). Also, insider Alastair Lyons CBE bought 32,034 shares of Harworth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of £48,691.68 ($58,834.80). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 82,692 shares of company stock worth $12,350,416.

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

