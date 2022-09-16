HashBX Tops 24 Hour Volume of $618.00 (HBX)

HashBX (HBX) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last week, HashBX has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One HashBX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. HashBX has a total market capitalization of $369,413.17 and $618.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HashBX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005076 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,717.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00058123 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012731 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005473 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00065007 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00077343 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About HashBX

HashBX (CRYPTO:HBX) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashBX’s official website is hashbx.io.

Buying and Selling HashBX

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.