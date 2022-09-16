HC Wainwright Lowers MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target to $10.00

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MGNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded MacroGenics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded MacroGenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on MacroGenics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded MacroGenics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on MacroGenics to $8.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MacroGenics Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $3.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.32. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $26.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MacroGenics

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.30. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 102.68% and a negative net margin of 326.76%. The company had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 23.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 96,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 18,599 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 86.6% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 25,788 shares during the last quarter.

MacroGenics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.