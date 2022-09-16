HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA) Short Interest Update

HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCM Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in HCM Acquisition by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,326,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,323,000 after buying an additional 481,500 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCM Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,121,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of HCM Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,970,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCM Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,860,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCM Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,976,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCM Acquisition Price Performance

HCMA remained flat at $10.07 during trading on Friday. HCM Acquisition has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $10.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.03.

About HCM Acquisition

HCM Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

