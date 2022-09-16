Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Health Catalyst from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Health Catalyst from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.92.

Health Catalyst Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average of $17.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $70.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.78 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 54.64% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Duncan Gallagher bought 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $98,196.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,730.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Catalyst

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 6.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

Further Reading

