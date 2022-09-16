HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.23-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $834.00 million-$844.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $831.91 million.

HealthEquity Stock Down 2.9 %

HealthEquity stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.52. 20,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,798. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.57, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.90. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $73.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.11.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HQY shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a sell rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.36.

In related news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

