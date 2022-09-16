HealthInvest Partners AB Buys 30,000 Shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

HealthInvest Partners AB lifted its stake in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Utah Medical Products makes up approximately 17.0% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. HealthInvest Partners AB owned approximately 2.36% of Utah Medical Products worth $7,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Utah Medical Products by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products during the first quarter worth $379,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Utah Medical Products in the first quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 6.1% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products Stock Down 2.5 %

Utah Medical Products stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.52. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.58 million, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.10. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $133.87.

Utah Medical Products Dividend Announcement

Utah Medical Products ( NASDAQ:UTMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.43 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

