Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Bought by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.42.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PEAK traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.49. The stock had a trading volume of 103,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,117. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.78. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $36.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 292.69%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Stories

