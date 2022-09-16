Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.84

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.84 and last traded at $14.96, with a volume of 74458 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

Several analysts have recently commented on HENKY shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €64.00 ($65.31) to €62.00 ($63.27) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €50.00 ($51.02) to €53.00 ($54.08) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.07.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

