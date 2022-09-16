Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.96-$2.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.62 billion-$28.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.23 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.52-$0.60 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPE. StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, September 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,943,345. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 126,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 22,823 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 331.4% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 86,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 66,245 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 27,107 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 40,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $628,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Articles

