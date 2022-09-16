HFB Financial Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.41 (OTCMKTS:HFBA)

HFB Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HFBA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.
HFB Financial Price Performance
HFB Financial stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. HFB Financial has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.66.
