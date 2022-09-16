HFB Financial Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.41 (OTCMKTS:HFBA)

HFB Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HFBA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

HFB Financial Price Performance

HFB Financial stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. HFB Financial has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.66.

Get HFB Financial alerts:

About HFB Financial

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

HFB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Home Federal Bank Corporation that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking accounts, saving accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, health savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and overdrafts.

Receive News & Ratings for HFB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HFB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.