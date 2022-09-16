Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Stock Position Lowered by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned 1.77% of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 135,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter.

Get Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SNLN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,622. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $16.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.19.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. This is a positive change from Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.