HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Trading Down 8.9%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.14 and last traded at $24.51. 4,798 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 261,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.89.

HighPeak Energy Stock Down 9.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.91.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $201.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.04 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 27.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

In related news, CFO Steven W. Tholen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.65 per share, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder John Paul Dejoria bought 2,313,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $50,000,007.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,813,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,855,007.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven W. Tholen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.65 per share, with a total value of $246,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,323,753 shares of company stock valued at $50,246,754 in the last three months. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in HighPeak Energy by 869.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter worth $1,337,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 13.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.