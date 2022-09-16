Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.43

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 2886 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIMX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Himax Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded Himax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Himax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $963.88 million, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Himax Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Himax Technologies by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,057 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,284,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Himax Technologies by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,213,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 504,156 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Himax Technologies by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after purchasing an additional 754,583 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Himax Technologies by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,422,000 after purchasing an additional 106,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.