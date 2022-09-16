Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.43

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 2886 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HIMX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Himax Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded Himax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Himax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.
Himax Technologies Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $963.88 million, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.87.
About Himax Technologies
Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.
