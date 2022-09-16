Hipgnosis Songs Fund (LON:SONG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $98.50

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 98.50 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 99.20 ($1.20), with a volume of 5746349 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.60 ($1.23).

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 111.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 113.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.54, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 10,160.00.

Insider Transactions at Hipgnosis Songs Fund

In related news, insider Andrew Sutch bought 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £792.43 ($957.50).

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Company Profile

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

