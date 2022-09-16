Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.90 billion-$9.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.00 billion. Honeywell International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.55-$8.80 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,415,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.30. Honeywell International has a one year low of $167.35 and a one year high of $228.26. The company has a market cap of $119.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Honeywell International by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

