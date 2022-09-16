Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Andrew Livingston Acquires 27 Shares

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) insider Andrew Livingston bought 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 567 ($6.85) per share, with a total value of £153.09 ($184.98).

Andrew Livingston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 19th, Andrew Livingston bought 23 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 646 ($7.81) per share, for a total transaction of £148.58 ($179.53).

On Tuesday, July 19th, Andrew Livingston acquired 24 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 622 ($7.52) per share, for a total transaction of £149.28 ($180.38).

LON:HWDN traded down GBX 1.75 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 567.65 ($6.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,261,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of £3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,016.79. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 537.20 ($6.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 985.80 ($11.91). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 623.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 680.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

HWDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 780 ($9.42) to GBX 620 ($7.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 730 ($8.82) to GBX 660 ($7.97) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 867.20 ($10.48).

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

