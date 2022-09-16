H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 78,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,657,271 shares.The stock last traded at $44.62 and had previously closed at $44.98.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.24. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 2,398.97%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 33.53%.

H&R Block declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $317,005.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,437.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $317,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at $916,437.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,821 shares of company stock worth $6,287,989. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRB. CWM LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 394.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in H&R Block by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in H&R Block by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

