Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUMGet Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $37.00-$37.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Humana also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $25.00-$25.00 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Humana to $547.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $506.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $453.00 to $494.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $514.06.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $497.24 on Friday. Humana has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $504.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $485.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.78.

Humana (NYSE:HUMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Humana by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Humana by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

