Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.50

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.50 and last traded at $25.08, with a volume of 113460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Huntsman Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David M. Stryker bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Huntsman news, Director Curtis E. Espeland purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at $559,325.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David M. Stryker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,258.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 369.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 45.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Stories

