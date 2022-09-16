Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.56

Hurricane Energy plc (LON:HUR – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.56 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 9.20 ($0.11). Hurricane Energy shares last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.10), with a volume of 3,432,486 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Hurricane Energy to a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 9 ($0.11) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Hurricane Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Analysts at Canaccord Genuity upgraded exploration and production firm Hurricane Energy from ‘hold’ to ‘speculative buy’ on Friday, stating the company had “weathered significant storms” that had nearly left it shipwrecked. Canaccord Genuity said Hurricane’s fortunes appeared to have changed, with winds “gentle” and the waves “calm”, while all the elements also appeared to be “responding kindly” to the company’s wishes. It is clear how this transition has come about; good operational management, continued better-than-expected P6 well productivity, very high levels of operational performance from the Aoka Mizu FPSO, and much-improved oil prices,” said Canaccord. It really needed convergence of all these to put Hurricane in its current position, where the company has rapidly pivoted from a potential existential threat to a much brighter future with growth options.

Get Hurricane Energy alerts:

Hurricane Energy Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8.45. The company has a market cap of £170.50 million and a P/E ratio of 856.00.

Hurricane Energy Company Profile

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops hydrocarbon resources from fractured basement reservoirs on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields located in Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licences focused on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hurricane Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurricane Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.