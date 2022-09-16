Idle (IDLE) 1-Day Volume Tops $2,369.00

Idle (IDLE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 16th. Idle has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $2,369.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Idle has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,468,195 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance/#. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Idle

According to CryptoCompare, “Idle is a decentralized protocol dedicated to bringing automatic asset allocation and aggregation to the interest-bearing tokens economy. This protocol bundles crypto-assets (ETH, WBTC, and stablecoins) into tokenized baskets that are programmed to automatically rebalance funds according to different management strategies.The Idle protocol is governed and upgraded by IDLE token-holders, using three distinct components: (1) the IDLE token, (2) the governance module (Governor Alpha), and (3) the Timelock.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

