IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGACW) Short Interest Update

IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGACW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the August 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
IG Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of IG Acquisition stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,731. IG Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IG Acquisition (IGACW)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for IG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.