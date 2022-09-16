IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGACW) Short Interest Update

IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGACW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the August 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

IG Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of IG Acquisition stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,731. IG Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12.

