IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Short Interest Up 619.6% in August

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,300 shares, an increase of 619.6% from the August 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,322,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IGEN Networks Stock Performance

Shares of IGEN remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,693,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,075,618. IGEN Networks has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

About IGEN Networks

IGEN Networks Corp. develops and markets software services for the automotive and fleet management industry in the United States. The company provides vehicle tracking and recovery solutions; and direct and secure access to information on the vehicle and the driver's behavior. It offers its software services to automotive dealers, financial institutions, and direct-to-consumer through various commercial and consumer brands.

