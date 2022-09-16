IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Short Interest Up 619.6% in August

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,300 shares, an increase of 619.6% from the August 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,322,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
IGEN Networks Stock Performance
Shares of IGEN remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,693,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,075,618. IGEN Networks has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
About IGEN Networks
