ILCOIN (ILC) Market Cap Hits $4.32 Million

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. ILCOIN has a total market capitalization of $4.32 million and $4,206.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ILCOIN has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ILCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002639 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CCUniverse (UVU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mchain (MAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diligence (IRA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN Coin Profile

ILCOIN (CRYPTO:ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,849,933,814 coins and its circulating supply is 896,237,394 coins. The Reddit community for ILCOIN is https://reddit.com/r/ILCoinDevTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. ILCOIN’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ILCOIN is a cryptocurrency payment platform. Users are allowed to perform digital tokens transactions through a blockchain-based mechanism implemented at the ILCOIN network. In addition, it is available at the platform a digital wallet designed for windows, android and iOS devices. The ILCOIN (ILC) token is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. It can be used as a medium to exchange value within the platform as well as to access available goods and services. The ILCOIN blockchain is an on-chain data storage system; developed not only to provide a strong foundation for the ILCOIN cryptocurrency, but also to open up a range of possibilities for safe yet transparent data storage, establishment of various smart contract systems and the launch of innovative decentralized applications running on blockchain systems. Telegram | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn | Github | Reddit Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling ILCOIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ILCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

