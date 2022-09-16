ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.16

Shares of ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.16 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 5.16 ($0.06), with a volume of 21427286 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.62 ($0.08).
ImmuPharma Stock Down 0.9 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of £15.46 million and a PE ratio of -1.42.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity and inflammation, and anti-infectives. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.
Further Reading
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.