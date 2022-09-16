Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS) Trading 0.4% Higher

Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.55 and last traded at $17.51. 7,029 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 3,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.

Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.15.

