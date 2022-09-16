Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Given New $94.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $92.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NARI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inari Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $73.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.31 and a beta of 1.49. Inari Medical has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $100.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.87.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.04 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Inari Medical will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 13,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $1,054,420.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,868,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 13,692 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $1,054,420.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,868,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total transaction of $351,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,913,077.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,204 shares of company stock worth $11,115,836. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,671,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 694,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,927,000 after purchasing an additional 81,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 16,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

