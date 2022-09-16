Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Trading Up 1.5%

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Rating) was up 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.45. Approximately 7,819 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 30,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.
Incitec Pivot Stock Up 1.2 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.55.
About Incitec Pivot
Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers.
