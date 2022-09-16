Independence Bank of Kentucky Lowers Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Down 1.7 %

ECL stock opened at $161.81 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.82 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.08.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.78.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

