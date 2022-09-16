Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases 559 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 251.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $178,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BSCO stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.88.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.