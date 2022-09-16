Independence Bank of Kentucky Raises Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 16.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $349,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 94.9% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $185.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.70. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $160.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. Stephens cut their price target on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

