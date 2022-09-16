Independence Bank of Kentucky Trims Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.44.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of LLY stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $309.47. 2,344,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,838,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 753,125 shares of company stock worth $242,744,201 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

