Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.97

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.97 and last traded at $19.03, with a volume of 83383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.

IRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Compass Point set a $24.50 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.72.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 15,180 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 478,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,354,000 after buying an additional 68,701 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 198.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 24,713 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,761,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,506,000 after buying an additional 114,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

