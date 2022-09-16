Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Increases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the first quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,163 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.47.

Insider Activity

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock traded down $3.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.33. The company had a trading volume of 321,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,493,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.79. The company has a market capitalization of $145.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

