Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 179 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in PayPal were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 25,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 9,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 89,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.93.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.71 on Friday, reaching $92.69. 511,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,580,817. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $283.69. The firm has a market cap of $107.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.94.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

