Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Cut to “Neutral” at Susquehanna

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on INFY. HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.27. The firm has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.97. Infosys has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $26.39.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 30.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Infosys by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,676,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,934 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 65,512,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753,476 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,344,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,720,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,545,000 after purchasing an additional 731,456 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,180,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,794,000 after purchasing an additional 53,906 shares during the period. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

