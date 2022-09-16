Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Downgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares to Neutral

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $29.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.92.

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of INFY opened at $17.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.97. Infosys has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infosys

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 30.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

