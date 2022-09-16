Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:IMQCF) PT Lowered to €7.00

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:IMQCF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €10.25 ($10.46) to €7.00 ($7.14) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI Price Performance

Shares of IMQCF stock remained flat at $6.38 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.38. Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $6.38.

About Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI

Colonial is a Spanish listed REIT company (SOCIMI), leader in the European Prime office market with presence in the main business areas of Barcelona, Madrid and Paris with a prime office portfolio of more than one million of sqm of GLA and assets under management with a value of more than 12bn.

