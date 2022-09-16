Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:IMQCF) PT Lowered to €7.00

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:IMQCF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €10.25 ($10.46) to €7.00 ($7.14) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of IMQCF stock remained flat at $6.38 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.38. Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $6.38.
