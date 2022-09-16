Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ) Shares Up 0.7%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.34 and last traded at $24.27. 6,862 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.11.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.82.

